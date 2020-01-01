Take the pledge to vote

Trump Says Happy to Have a Trial in the Senate, But He Doesn't Really Care

Reiterating that he considered impeachment a hoax, Donald Trump said that it doesn't matter and he would be very happy with a trial because we did nothing wrong.

Reuters

Updated:January 1, 2020, 10:49 AM IST
Trump Says Happy to Have a Trial in the Senate, But He Doesn't Really Care
File photo of US President Donald Trump.

Palm Beach: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would be happy to have a trial in the US Senate following his impeachment by the Democratic-led House of Representatives, but that he did not really care.

"I don't really care. It doesn't matter. As far as I'm concerned I'd be very happy with a trial because we did nothing wrong," the Republican president told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, reiterating that he considered his impeachment a hoax.

