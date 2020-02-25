English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Trump Says Harvey Weinstein's Conviction 'Sends Very Strong Message'

File photo: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump board Air Force One as they depart Washington for India from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, US. (Image: Reuters)

US President Donald Trump said that from the standpoint of women, the conviction was a 'great thing'.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: February 25, 2020, 8:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Harvey Weinstein's conviction of rape and sexual assault was a "great victory" for women and sends a "very strong message", US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

"I think that from the standpoint of women, I think it was a great thing," Trump said at a news conference in India, a day after Weinstein was convicted.

"It was a great victory. And sends a very strong message, very, very strong message."

The conviction of the once-powerful Hollywood producer was hailed as a historic victory by the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct.

