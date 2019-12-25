Jharkhand result tally
Trump Says He and Xi Jinping Will Sign China Trade Deal
Beijing has not yet confirmed specific components of the deal that were released by US officials.
File photo of US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. File Photo: AP)
Palm Beach: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a signing ceremony to sign the first phase of the U.S.-China trade deal agreed to this month.
"We will be having a signing ceremony, yes," Trump told reporters. "We will ultimately, yes, when we get together. And we'll be having a quicker signing because we want to get it done. The deal is done, it's just being translated right now."
United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Dec. 13 that representatives from both countries would sign the Phase 1 trade deal agreement in the first week of January.
Beijing has not yet confirmed specific components of the deal that were released by U.S. officials. A spokesman for China's Commerce Ministry said last week the details would be made public after the official signing.
