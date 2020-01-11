Baghdad Among 4 Embassies Soleimani Was Targeting, Says Trump A Week After Assassination
A supporter of Hezbollah attends a funeral ceremony rally to mourn Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Beirut's suburbs, Lebanon, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
The remarks added some detail to a series of often vague claims made by US officials when asked why Trump, who faces an impeachment trial and a tough reelection fight, ordered the high-risk operation to kill Soleimani.
Washington: President Donald Trump said Friday that he thinks Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was planning attacks against four US embassies before he was killed last week.
"I can reveal that I believe it would have been four embassies," Trump said in an excerpt of an interview due to air later on Fox News.
"Probably it was going to be the embassy in Baghdad."
Soleimani, the architect of Tehran’s overseas clandestine and military operations as head of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force, was killed on Friday in a U.S. drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport.
While many Iranians have rallied in recent days to show grief over the death of Soleimani, regarded as the country’s second most powerful figure after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, others worry his death might push the country to war with a superpower.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites “very hard” if Iran attacks Americans or U.S. assets.
The body of Iranian-backed Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was killed in the attack with Soleimani, was also flown to Ahvaz, according to IRIB.