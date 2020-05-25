WORLD

1-MIN READ

Week After Disclosure, Trump Says He Has Finished Taking Hydroxychloroquine as Coronavirus Therapy

US President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump was addressing his disclosure last week that he was taking hydroxychloroquine and a zinc supplement.

President Donald Trump says he's doing fine after taking a two-week course of an unproven malaria drug for COVID-19, declaring, I'm still here.

Trump was addressing his disclosure last week that he was taking hydroxychloroquine and a zinc supplement.


He said the regimen was meant to help prevent infection after two White House staffers tested positive for the coronavirus.


Trump has spent weeks pushing the drug as a potential treatment or prophylaxis for COVID-19 against the cautionary advice of many of his administration's top medical professionals. The drug has the potential to cause significant side effects in some patients and has not been shown to combat the new coronavirus.


Speaking in an interview aired on the Sunday news program full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson, Trump said he just finished the course of drug treatments and to the best of my knowledge, here I am. He added that if it's something that helps, that's all I want.


