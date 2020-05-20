Trump Says He May Host G7 in Person, After Earlier Cancelling

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he may again host the G7 summit in or near Washington, after earlier canceling the in-person meeting amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Now that our Country is “Transitioning back to Greatness”, I am considering rescheduling the G-7, on the same or similar date, in Washington, D.C., at the legendary Camp David. The other members are also beginning their COMEBACK. It would be a great sign to all - normalization! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

