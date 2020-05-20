WORLD

1-MIN READ

Trump Says He May Host G7 in Person, After Earlier Cancelling

US President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump tweeted that he is considering rescheduling the G-7, on the same or similar date, in Washington, D.C, at the legendary Camp David."

  • Reuters Washington
  • Last Updated: May 20, 2020, 9:15 PM IST
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he may again host the G7 summit in or near Washington, after earlier canceling the in-person meeting amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"I am considering rescheduling the G-7, on the same or similar date, in Washington, D.C., at the legendary Camp David," Trump tweeted. "The other members are also beginning their COMEBACK. It would be a great sign to all - normalization!"


