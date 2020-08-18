WORLD

1-MIN READ

Trump says he will pardon a very important person on Tuesday

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he will pardon a "very, very important" person on Tuesday, but it will not be leaker Edward Snowden or his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 18, 2020, 6:11 AM IST
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he will pardon a “very, very important” person on Tuesday, but it will not be leaker Edward Snowden or his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

“Doing a pardon tomorrow on someone who is very, very important,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One. He declined to offer further details except to say it was not Flynn or Snowden, a former U.S. National Security Agency contractor now living in Russia who has been charged with leaking secret information.

  • First Published: August 18, 2020, 6:11 AM IST
