Trump Says He Spoke 'Sarcastically' about Injecting Disinfectant Inside People's Bodies to Fight Covid-19

President Donald Trump on Friday played down a furore over his suggestion that people could try injecting disinfectants to fight the novel coronavirus, claiming he was being sarcastic.

"I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you, just to see what would happen," he told journalists at the White House.

Trump late on Thursday turned during a press conference to government scientists in the room and asked them about disinfectant.

"It knocks (the virus) out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs."