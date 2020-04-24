WORLD

1-MIN READ

Trump Says He Spoke 'Sarcastically' about Injecting Disinfectant Inside People's Bodies to Fight Covid-19

US President Donald Trump (AP)

US President Donald Trump (AP)

Trump said at his daily news briefing on Thursday that scientists should explore whether inserting light or disinfectant into the bodies of people infected with the new coronavirus might help them treat the respiratory illness caused by the virus.

  • AFP Washington
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 10:44 PM IST
President Donald Trump on Friday played down a furore over his suggestion that people could try injecting disinfectants to fight the novel coronavirus, claiming he was being sarcastic.

"I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you, just to see what would happen," he told journalists at the White House.

Trump late on Thursday turned during a press conference to government scientists in the room and asked them about disinfectant.

"It knocks (the virus) out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs."

