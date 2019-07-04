Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Trump Says Immigrants 'Unhappy' With Detention Centres Should Stay Home

The comment came a day after a Homeland Security warned of 'dangerous overcrowding' in the facilities, where migrants fleeing violence and poverty in their Central American homes have been kept.

AFP

Updated:July 4, 2019, 8:27 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Trump Says Immigrants 'Unhappy' With Detention Centres Should Stay Home
US President Donald Trump. (Image: AP)
Loading...

Washington: President Donald Trump brushed off reports of overcrowding and squalid conditions in migrant detention centers on Wednesday by saying the migrants can opt "not to come" to the United States.

"If Illegal Immigrants are unhappy with the conditions in the quickly built or refitted detentions centers, just tell them not to come. All problems solved!" Trump tweeted.

The comment came one day after a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) report warned of "dangerous overcrowding" in the facilities, which hold thousands of migrants seeking to remain in the country, most of them fleeing violence and poverty in their Central American homes.

And it follows Democratic lawmakers who also visited detention facilities reporting massive crowding in cells with no running water, children and adults lacking access to needed medicines and deprived of showers for up to two weeks.

The reports raised pressure on the Trump administration to shut the facilities and release the migrants.

On Tuesday, the DHS inspector general released its latest in a series of reports on facilities and camps for the hundreds of thousands of migrants who have crossed the border from Mexico in recent months, most of them in families.

Acting DHS Inspector General Jennifer Costello urged the department, which oversees border enforcement, to "take immediate steps to alleviate dangerous overcrowding and prolonged detention of children and adults in the Rio Grande Valley."

The report included images taken at several Texas sites, showing dozens of migrants including young children packed shoulder to shoulder into cage-like holding areas or cells.

Costello said one detention facility manager described the situation as a "ticking time bomb" and raised security concerns for agency staff and detainees.

Children at three of the five Border Patrol facilities had no access to showers and few spare clothes, while two facilities had not provided hot meals, only sandwiches.

Most single adults had not had a shower in a month and were being given wet wipes. Some detainees were suffering from constipation after a diet consisting only of bologna sandwiches.​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram