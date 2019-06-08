Attacking NASA Over its Missions, Trump Claims Moon is 'a Part' of Mars
Donald Trump's exact meaning was uncertain, but he may have been urging the US space agency to put more of a focus on the voyage to Mars, with the Moon serving as just a stepping stone.
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (REUTERS)
Washington: US President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday that NASA should stop talking about going back to the Moon, which caused confusion since his administration aims to restart Moon landings by 2024.
"For all the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon - We did that 50 years ago," Trump tweeted from Air Force One while returning from a visit to Europe. "They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!" Trump said.
The US president's declaration shocked many space enthusiasts, because the moon has not traditionally been regarded as part of Mars.
Please please it’s easy to make jokes about Trump’s clumsy wording that makes it sound like he thinks the moon is part of Mars but let’s not lose sight of the funniest part of this, which is this was Mike Pence’s one thing https://t.co/DZItjpAWeO— Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) June 7, 2019
Trump's exact meaning was uncertain, but he may have been urging the US space agency to put more of a focus on the voyage to Mars, with the Moon serving as just a stepping stone.
Vice President Mike Pence announced plans in April to return to the Moon by 2024 although some space experts doubt whether the deadline can be met.
On its website, NASA, which made six manned Apollo missions to the Moon between 1969 and 1972, says that "exploration of the Moon and Mars is intertwined."
"The Moon provides an opportunity to test new tools, instruments and equipment that could be used on Mars, including human habitats, life support systems, and technologies and practices that could help us build self-sustaining outposts away from Earth," it says.
Speaking in April, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said "this time, when we go to the Moon, we're actually going to stay.
"We're not going to leave flags and footprints and then come home to not go back for another 50 years," he said.
Trump rarely tweets about space or NASA, leaving the agency in the hands of Pence and focusing more on its military aspects such as the creation of a "space force."
One of his last tweets on the subject was on May 13 when he said "Under my Administration, we are restoring @NASA to greatness and we are going back to the Moon, then Mars.
"I am updating my budget to include an additional USD1.6 billion so that we can return to Space in a BIG WAY!" he said.
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Ajmer Residents Lock Water Containers Amidst Rajasthan Heatwave
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jonas Brothers Join Sophie Turner at Dark Phoenix Premiere But Priyanka Chopra Gives It a Miss
- ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
- Salman Khan's Bharat Proves that Bollywood Wants On-Screen Mothers as Young as Their Sons
- Jio Effect: Vodafone Red Family Plans Offer up to 5 Connections on One Bill Plan
- Threatened and Forced to Change Name, Beef Festival Organisers in Kolkata are Sticking to The Menu
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s