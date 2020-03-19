English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
Coronavirus
Trump Says 'No Reason' to Lift Tariffs on China Amid Coronavirus Economic Damage

File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)

Responding to a claim that China is paying the import duties paid by US firms, Donald Trump said Beijing is paying 'billions' in tariffs and there is no need to suspend them.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 19, 2020, 9:01 AM IST
Washington: US President Donald Trump said there is "no reason" to consider suspending tariffs on goods imported from China as part of the effort to ease the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.


Repeating the incorrect claim that China is paying the import duties actually paid by American firms and individuals, Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday that Beijing had not asked for US tariffs to be suspended.


"China's paying us billions and billions of dollars in tariffs, and there's no reason to do that," he said when asked if he would consider suspending import duties.


Despite a truce in the long-running trade war reached in January, tariffs remain in place on two-thirds of trade between the economic powers, and economists have said duties on medical products from China could be slowing the virus response.

