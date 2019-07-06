Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Trump Says Script Failed Him, Teleprompter Went Out During Jumbled Up I-Day Speech

Trump's recitation of highlights from American history in his Fourth of July speech detoured into a mashup of war and centuries.

Associated Press

Updated:July 6, 2019, 3:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Trump Says Script Failed Him, Teleprompter Went Out During Jumbled Up I-Day Speech
US President Donald Trump. (Image: AP)
Loading...

Washington: On one of the rare occasions that President Donald Trump stuck to the script, he says the script failed him.

Trump's recitation of highlights from American history in his Fourth of July speech detoured into a mashup of war and centuries. He segued from the War of Independence to modern times and back to the War of 1812 so fast that it seemed he thought George Washington's forces seized airports, ages before airplanes existed though he did not state that was his belief.

"The teleprompter went out," Trump said Friday. "Right in the middle of that sentence it went out." He added: "I knew the speech very well so I was able to do it without a teleprompter."

The White House did not release a text of the speech that had been prepared for him so it's not known what he meant to say.

As a light rain fell, he told the crowd about 15 minutes before the end of his event: "The Continental Army suffered a bitter winter of Valley Forge, found glory across the waters of the Delaware and seized victory from Cornwallis of Yorktown. Our army manned the air (unintelligible), it rammed the ramparts. It took over the airports. It did everything it had to do.

And at Fort McHenry, under the rockets' red glare, it had nothing but victory. And when dawn came, their star-spangled banner waved defiant."

Trump then proceeded in a more chronological fashion, mentioning the Civil War and the world wars.

The Battle of Fort McHenry took place in 1814, when Americans repulsed a British attempt during the War of 1812 to take over Baltimore. It inspired the poem and song that became the national anthem more than a century later, "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram