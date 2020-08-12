Trump Says Some Men May be 'Insulted' by Rival Biden's Promise of Choosing a Female Vice-President

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said some men may feel "insulted" by his Democratic rival Joe Biden's committment to choose a woman as his vice presidential candidate.

"He roped himself into a certain group of people," Trump told Fox Sports Radio in an early morning phone-in interview. "Some people would say men are insulted by that and some people would say it is fine."

Declaring that he wants a government as diverse as the country itself, Biden committed early in his campaign, in March, that he would name a woman on the ticket.

Only two other women have been nominated vice presidential candidates -- Sarah Palin by the Republican party in 2008 and Geraldine Ferraro by the Democrats in 1984 -- and neither made it into the White House. No woman has won the presidency either.

In the radio interview, Trump praised his own vice president, Mike Pence, but said bluntly: "people don't vote for the vice president, they really don't."

"You can pick a George Washington to be a vice president. Let's pick up Abraham Lincoln, coming back from the dead. They just don't seem to vote for the vice president."

In a major breakthrough for Indian-Americans in US politics, Biden has picked Senator Kamala Devi Harris as his running mate to woo the Black voters and the influential Indian diaspora who could play a key role in his bid to defeat Trump.

By naming the 55-year-old lawyer and moderate Democratic politician from California as his vice presidential candidate in the November 3 election, Biden made history by selecting the first Black woman to compete on a major party's presidential ticket. Harris, whose father is from Jamaica and mother an Indian, is currently the Senator from California.

The 77-year-old former vice president made the announcement in a text message to his supporters on Tuesday, ending days of suspense. It came about a week ahead of his virtual Democratic National Convention that would formally nominate Biden as the party's candidate for the presidential election, challenging incumbent President Trump, a Republican.

"Joe Biden here. I've chosen Kamala Harris as my running mate. Together, with you, we're going to beat Trump. Add your name to welcome her to the team," Biden said in his message, adding that Harris will be the best partner for him to finally get the country back on track.

He described her as "a fearless fighter" and "one of the country's finest public servants".