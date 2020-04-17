WORLD

1-MIN READ

Trump Says States Already Clear of Virus Can Open 'Literally Tomorrow' as US Death Toll Crosses 32,917

US President Donald Trump stands in front of a slide on a video monitor debuting 'Phase One' of his administration's plans for 'Opening Up America Again' during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, US. (Reuters)

In other comments, Trump named North Dakota, Montana and Wyoming as 'a lot different' to hard-hit states like New York.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 9:01 AM IST
Washington: President Donald Trump said Thursday that more sparsely populated states, where coronavirus is not a problem, can reopen their economies "literally tomorrow."

"You're talking about those states that are in great shape already? They will be able to go literally tomorrow," he said.

Meanwhile, the confirmed coronavirus death toll in the United States reached 32,917 on Thursday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The toll as of 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Friday) marked an increase of 4,491 deaths in the past 24 hours, by far the highest daily toll in the pandemic so far.

But the figure likely includes "probable" deaths related to COVID-19, which were not previously included.

