Trump Says 'Surprised' at Joe Biden's Pick of 'Horrible' Harris as V-P Candidate

President Donald Trump on Tuesday called Kamala Harris the "most horrible" member of the US Senate and said he was "surprised" Joe Biden had picked her as his vice presidential candidate.

Trump told reporters at the White House that Harris did not impress him when she was vying for the Democratic nomination in primaries eventually won by Biden. "I was more surprised than anything else because she did so poorly," he said.

He also said that during the bruising 2018 Senate confirmation hearings of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Harris was "the meanest, the most horrible, the most disrespectful of anybody in the US Senate."

Presidential hopeful Joe Biden named Senator Harris, a former rival in the White House race, as his running mate Tuesday, marking a historic first for American women of color.

Biden's announcement capped a months-long search for a Democratic partner to challenge President Donald Trump in November.

Harris, who would become America's first female and first black vice president if elected, is a "fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country's finest public servants," Biden, 77, said in revealing his running mate.

"I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign."

The decision, announced in typical 2020 style on social media, was a crucial moment for Biden as he aims to build a broad coalition of voters to oust Trump from the White House.

Harris, who at 55 is two decades Biden's junior, could appeal to younger voters and women, particularly those in the suburbs who have been fleeing Trump.