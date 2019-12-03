Trump Says Trade Deal with China Could Wait until after US Presidential Election
At the NATO summit, US President Donald Trump said that the only factor limiting the trade agreement with China was whether he wanted to make the deal or not.
File photo of President Donald Trump . (Image: AP)
London: President Donald Trump appeared to downplay the chances for a deal to end the US-China trade war before the end of the year.
Speaking in London he is attending a NATO summit, Trump said Tuesday that the only limiting factor to reaching an agreement with China is whether he wants to make a deal.
Asked about his previous goal of reaching an agreement by year's end, Trump told reporters, "I have no deadline, no."
"In some ways I like the idea of waiting until after the election," Trump added. He has previously suggested that China wanted to wait until after the election to negotiate a deal.
Tensions between the two nations flared anew last week after Trump signed legislation expressing US support for pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong.
The US-China trade talks face a December 15 deadline for new US tariffs to kick in on many Chinese-made items, including smartphones and laptops.
Pressure is building on both sides to complete what Trump has called a limited "phase one" deal before the deadline, though Trump could end up postponing the tariffs, as he did in October, to allow more time for negotiations.
