1-MIN READ

Trump Says US Senate Armed Services Chairman Won't Change Names of Military Bases

A file photo of Donald Trump.

The names will not be changed despite a bipartisan push to rename posts honouring leaders of the southern Confederacy that seceded and started the country's Civil War.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: July 24, 2020, 8:26 PM IST
President Donald Trump on Friday said the chairman of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee, fellow Republican James Inhofe, will not change the names of U.S. military bases, despite the bipartisan push to rename posts honoring leaders of the southern Confederacy that seceded and started the country's Civil War.

"I spoke to highly respected (Chairman) Senator @JimInhofe, who has informed me that he WILL NOT be changing the names of our great Military Bases and Forts, places from which we won two World Wars (and more!)," Trump wrote in a tweet.

