1-MIN READ

Trump Suspends Immigration to US to Protect American Jobs from 'Hidden Enemy', Indian IT Industry in Tizzy

US President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, US. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, US. (Reuters)

Trump said the move would also protect Americans' jobs, though the pandemic crisis has already left 22 million people in the US out of work.

  • Agencies Washington
  • Last Updated: April 21, 2020, 9:30 AM IST
US President Donald Trump said on Monday he will be signing an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States.

"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States", Trump said in a tweet late on Monday.

Trump said the move would also protect Americans' jobs, though the pandemic crisis has already left 22 million people in the US out of work.

The President offered no details as to what immigration programs might be affected by the order. The White House did not immediately elaborate on Trump's tweeted announcement.

Trump has taken credit for his restrictions on travel to the US from China and hard-hit European countries, arguing it contributed to slowing the spread of the virus in the US. But he has yet to extend those restrictions to other nations now experiencing virus outbreaks.

Due to the pandemic, almost all visa processing by the State Department, including immigrant visas, has been suspended for weeks.

More than 750,000 Americans have come down with Covid-19 and more than 42,000 have died.

