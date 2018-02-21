English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Trump Seeks Probe Into Obama Admin's Inaction in Russian Interference in 2016 Elections
Last week Special Counsel Robert Mueller charged 13 Russians individuals and three companies with meddling in the 2016 presidential elections.
File photo of former US President Barack Obama with President Donald Trump (Photo: REUTERS)
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday sought an investigation into his predecessor Barack Obama's Administration for not doing something to stop the alleged Russian interference into the 2016 elections.
Last week Special Counsel Robert Mueller charged 13 Russians individuals and three companies with meddling in the 2016 presidential elections.
Democrats say that this benefited Trump, a claim refuted by the president.
Trump has consistently argued that such an alleged interference happened during the term of a Democratic president and thus this needs to be investigated.
As such he posed a question in this regard on twitter.
"Question: If all of the Russian meddling took place during the Obama Administration, right up to January 20th, why aren’t they the subject of the investigation? Why didn’t Obama do something about the meddling? Why aren’t Dem crimes under investigation? Ask Jeff Sessions!” Trump tweeted.
Sessions is his Attorney General and heads the Department of Justice which is responsible for all such investigations.
Mueller has so far interviewed several of the Trump’s former and present campaign officials.
