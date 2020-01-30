English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Trump Sets Up Coronavirus Task Force to Lead American Response to Outbreak

File photo of Donald Trump

The task force is led by Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and is coordinated through the National Security Council.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: January 30, 2020, 11:59 PM IST
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday created a coronavirus task force to lead his administration's response to the deadly virus, which has killed 170 people and infected 7,736 others in China, and spread to 20 countries, including India.

The task force is led by Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, and is coordinated through the National Security Council, said White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.

It is composed of subject matter experts from the White House and several US government agencies, and includes some of the country's foremost experts on infectious diseases, she said.
