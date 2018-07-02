English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Trump-Shaped Orange Ecstasy Pills Seized in Huge Drug Sweep in Indiana
An Indiana State Police news release about 129 arrests in a series of drug busts in northern Indiana includes a photo of what police describe as "Trump-shaped ecstasy pills."
Photo released by Indiana State Police.
Peru (Indiana): Some drug traffickers appear to be using US President Donald Trump's image to brand their illegal wares.
An Indiana State Police news release about 129 arrests in a series of drug busts in northern Indiana includes a photo of what police describe as "Trump-shaped ecstasy pills."
They are orange and stamped with a face. On the back are the words "great again," an apparent reference to Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again."
Traffickers sometimes produce uniquely shaped or coloured drugs as a marketing technique to encourage buyers to return for more.
Friday's release doesn't provide details, including how many of the pills were seized.
The six-day operation in June involved traffic stops by state and city police, as well as sheriff's departments. LSD, cocaine and other drugs were also seized.
A similar haul was made in Germany last August with an estimated street value of $47,000, The Guardian reported.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
