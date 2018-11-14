GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Trump Should Have Shown 'Common Decency' on Paris Attacks Anniversary, Says France

Government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said Trump should have respected France's day of mourning on the third anniversary of the November 13 attacks in Paris.

Reuters

Updated:November 14, 2018, 6:47 PM IST
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Image: AP)
Paris: US President Donald Trump should have shown some "common decency" and respect on France's day of mourning on the third anniversary of the November 13 attacks in Paris, the French government's spokesman said on Wednesday.

Asked about Trump's tweets, in which the US leader criticised France's record in World War One and Two, French government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said: "Yesterday was November 13, we were commemorating the murder of 130 of our people," he said. "So I'll reply in English: 'common decency' would have been appropriate."
