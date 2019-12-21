English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Trump Signs $1.4 Trillion Budget Package to Avert Govt Shutdown, Says White House Spokesman
Donald Trump signed the packgage on the flight from Washington to Florida. He had been expected to sign the bill into law after the government's spending plans were hammered out by Congress this week.
File photo of US President Donald Trump.
U.S. President Donald Trump signed a $1.4 trillion budget package for the fiscal year 2020 into law on Friday to avert a government shutdown, White House spokesman Judd Deere told journalists travelling with the president on Air Force One.
Trump signed the packgage on the flight from Washington to Florida. He had been expected to sign the bill into law after the government's spending plans were hammered out by Congress this week, and his signature was needed before midnight to avert a shutdown.
