2-min read

Trump Skips First Day of Public Impeachment Hearing to Host Turkish President Erdogan

Despite his claim to be ignoring the impeachment drama, Donald Trump's Twitter account featured a barrage of retweeted statements from opponents of the congressional investigation.

AFP

November 13, 2019, 11:23 PM IST
Trump Skips First Day of Public Impeachment Hearing to Host Turkish President Erdogan
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2019. (Reuters)

Washington: President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he skipped the first televised hearings in his impeachment investigation because he was "too busy."

"I'm too busy to watch it. It's a witch hunt, it's a hoax, I'm too busy to watch it. So, I'm sure I'll get a report," Trump told reporters. Earlier, Trump spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said that Trump spent the morning in the Oval Office "working."

Trump later greeted Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the White House. But despite his claim to be ignoring the impeachment drama, his Twitter account featured a barrage of retweeted statements from opponents of the congressional investigation.

The two leaders were to hold several hours of meetings, including lunch, before giving a joint news conference.

While Congress listened to evidence against Trump from two diplomats in the impeachment inquiry, the US president met Erdogan on the White House's South Lawn, together with a military honor guard, before heading straight to the Oval Office.

If Trump was ignoring the drama on Capitol Hill, he was also turning a deaf ear to opposition from many in Congress, including in his own Republican party, to rolling out the red carpet for Erdogan.

The US-Turkish relationship has been under severe strain following Erdogan's ordering of an October offensive against US-allied Kurdish forces in northern Syria.

Trump ordered US troops stationed in the border area to withdraw ahead of the Turkish invasion, while exhorting Erdogan in an extraordinarily undiplomatic letter to avoid too much bloodshed.

"Don't be a tough guy. Don't be a fool!" Trump wrote in the letter, which was reportedly thrown by Erdogan into the trash.

Trump's withdrawal of the US soldiers effectively gave fellow-NATO member Turkey a green light for what appears to be an extended occupation of a large swath of Syria.

This outraged many in Congress, which saw the move as an abandonment of the Kurds, who died in large numbers while fighting alongside US forces against Islamic State jihadists in the area.

The reshuffling of forces in the region was also criticized in Washington as a boon for Russian ambitions.

Russian missiles

On top of the Syria mess, Turkey's role in NATO is under question following Erdogan's decision to buy the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile system.

Washington has excluded Turkey from the F-35 stealth warplane program over the purchase, creating even more tension in the troubled Western alliance. Erdogan has responded by suggesting he could instead buy Russian warplanes as well.

A senior White House official, who asked not to be identified, acknowledged the high tension but said Trump wanted to find solutions.

"This is nearly a 70-year alliance. It has helped both of our countries through very, very dark times. We are not going to throw it away lightly if there is a way forward," the official said.

The House of Representatives showed its displeasure with Turkey in October by voting to recognize the mass destruction of the Armenian community in the Ottoman Empire as genocide.

Protesters beaten up

The State Department defended the invitation to Erdogan, saying the complex issues make face-to-face talks important.

But there will be tension to spare even beyond the Syrian Kurds and the S-400s.

Washington is angry over the long-term detention of Turkish citizens working for US consulates, while Ankara continues to push hard for the extradition of the Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Erdogan claims engineered a failed 2016 coup.

