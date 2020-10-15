News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»World
1-MIN READ

Trump Slams Facebook, Twitter for Taking Down Biden Story in NY Post

Donald Trump takes off his mask in the first public address since his discharge. (Reuters)

Donald Trump takes off his mask in the first public address since his discharge. (Reuters)

President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized a decision by Facebook and Twitter to limit the distribution of a story in the New York Post about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized a decision by Facebook and Twitter to limit the distribution of a story in the New York Post about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

"So terrible that Facebook and Twitter took down the story of “Smoking Gun” emails related to Sleepy Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in the @nypost,” Trump wrote in a tweet.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...