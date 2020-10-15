Next Story
Trump Slams Facebook, Twitter for Taking Down Biden Story in NY Post
Donald Trump takes off his mask in the first public address since his discharge. (Reuters)
President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized a decision by Facebook and Twitter to limit the distribution of a story in the New York Post about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
- Reuters washington
- Last Updated: October 15, 2020, 9:19 AM IST
"So terrible that Facebook and Twitter took down the story of “Smoking Gun” emails related to Sleepy Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in the @nypost,” Trump wrote in a tweet.