Trump, South Korea's Moon Discuss North Korean Denuclearisation: White House
US President Donald Trump and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in discussed recent developments regarding denuclearization of North Korea.
File photo of US President Donald Trump with South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Image:Reuters).
Washington: US President Donald Trump spoke with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday to discuss North Korea's denuclearisation, according to the White House.
"The two leaders discussed recent developments regarding the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and how to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearisation," of North Korea, the White House said in a statement.
