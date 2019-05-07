Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Trump, South Korea's Moon Discuss North Korean Denuclearisation: White House

US President Donald Trump and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in discussed recent developments regarding denuclearization of North Korea.

Reuters

May 7, 2019
Trump, South Korea's Moon Discuss North Korean Denuclearisation: White House
File photo of US President Donald Trump with South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Image:Reuters).
Washington: US President Donald Trump spoke with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday to discuss North Korea's denuclearisation, according to the White House.

"The two leaders discussed recent developments regarding the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and how to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearisation," of North Korea, the White House said in a statement.
