English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Trump Suggested Wall Around Sahara Desert to Stem Migrants, Says Spain
The reported comments come as EU leaders are locked in talks in Salzburg over how to deal with the number of migrants arriving in Europe.
US President Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Madrid: Spain's foreign minister revealed that US President Donald Trump suggested building a wall along the Sahara desert to stem the arrival of migrants, as he plans to do on the Mexican border.
"Closing ports is not a solution, and neither is building a wall along the Sahara like President Trump suggested to me recently," Josep Borrell told a lunchtime gathering this week, according to a video released by Spanish media.
"'Just build a wall that borders the Sahara'," he quoted Trump as telling him.
"'But do you know how big the Sahara is?'," the minister responded.
He did not give any further details.
The reported comments come as EU leaders are locked in talks in Salzburg over how to deal with the number of migrants arriving in Europe.
Spain is at the frontline of this issue, having overtaken Italy to become the number one point of entry for migrants coming to Europe by sea or by land from Africa.
Many of these cross the Sahara to Morocco and on to Spain across the Mediterranean or over two high fences into the Spanish overseas territories of Ceuta and Melilla in northern Morocco.
Trump's proposed wall along the US-Mexico border, which spans 3,200 kilometres, could cost up to $20 billion according to some estimates.
The Sahara desert, meanwhile, spans all of northern Africa from the Red Sea in the east to the Atlantic Ocean in the west, or close to 5,000 kilometres.
"Closing ports is not a solution, and neither is building a wall along the Sahara like President Trump suggested to me recently," Josep Borrell told a lunchtime gathering this week, according to a video released by Spanish media.
"'Just build a wall that borders the Sahara'," he quoted Trump as telling him.
"'But do you know how big the Sahara is?'," the minister responded.
He did not give any further details.
The reported comments come as EU leaders are locked in talks in Salzburg over how to deal with the number of migrants arriving in Europe.
Spain is at the frontline of this issue, having overtaken Italy to become the number one point of entry for migrants coming to Europe by sea or by land from Africa.
Many of these cross the Sahara to Morocco and on to Spain across the Mediterranean or over two high fences into the Spanish overseas territories of Ceuta and Melilla in northern Morocco.
Trump's proposed wall along the US-Mexico border, which spans 3,200 kilometres, could cost up to $20 billion according to some estimates.
The Sahara desert, meanwhile, spans all of northern Africa from the Red Sea in the east to the Atlantic Ocean in the west, or close to 5,000 kilometres.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
RSS Pushes For Inclusivity Ahead Of 2019
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 RSS Pushes For Inclusivity Ahead Of 2019
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manmarziyaan Controversy: I'm Sure This Edit Will Assure No Sikh Will Ever Smoke, Says Taapsee
- What is The Most Horrible Thing You Faced as a Woman in India? A Quora Thread Shows The Mirror
- Russian Athletes to Return to Competition as WADA Lifts Doping Ban
- Bleeding Flyers Screamed and Cried But Jet Airways Crew 'Made No Apology or Announcement'
- Djokovic to Provide Fire Power For Team Europe at Laver Cup
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...