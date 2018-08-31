GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Trump Threatens to Withdraw US from World Trade Organization: Report

Such a move could undermine one of the foundations of the modern global trading system, which the United States was instrumental in creating.

Reuters

Updated:August 31, 2018, 7:54 AM IST
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)
Washington: US President Donald Trump threatened in an interview with Bloomberg News on Thursday to withdraw from the World Trade Organization if "they don't shape up," in his latest criticism of the institution.

"If they don't shape up, I would withdraw from the WTO," Trump said.

Trump has complained the United States is treated unfairly in global trade and has blamed the WTO for allowing that to happen. He has also warned he could take action against the global body, although he has not specified what form that could take.
