Trump to Discuss Hong Kong Protests with Chinese President Xi at G20, Says Mike Pompeo
US State of Secretary Mike Pompeo hopes 'this will be among the issues that they discuss' in a couple of weeks at the G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka.
File photo of US Secretary of Stat Mike Pompeo .(Reuters)
Washington: US President Donald Trump will discuss the mass protests in Hong Kong with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the upcoming G20 summit, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday.
"I think we'll get the opportunity to see President Xi in just a couple of weeks now at the G20 summit. I'm sure this will be among the issues that they discuss," Pompeo said in an interview with "Fox News Sunday."
"We see what's happening, what's unfolding in Hong Kong. We are watching the people of Hong Kong speak about the things they value," Pompeo added.
Trump said last week he hoped the protesters — who have taken to the streets to denounce a controversial extradition law — would "work it out" with China, while stopping short of condemning the legislation, which has now been suspended.
Pompeo insisted "the President has always been a vigorous defender of human rights" and said Trump's imposition of widespread tariffs on Chinese goods as part of a trade dispute showed his willingness to confront Beijing.
"For an awfully long time under Republican, Democrat presidents, we allowed China to take advantage of us on trade and in other ways. President Trump has pushed back very strongly against them."
This year's G20 summit will be held in the Japanese city of Osaka from June 28-29.
Also Watch
-
"Save the Saviours" : What Protesting Doctors Demand
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Live TV
Recommended For You
- David Dhawan Slaps Son Varun in this Fun Father's Day Video
- India vs Pakistan: Amir & Wahab Warned Twice For Running on Danger Area
- Suman Rao from Rajasthan Crowned Miss India 2019
- Ahead of India Vs Pakistan Clash in the ICC World Cup 2019, Bollywood Memes Are a Hit
- Cabin of the Next-Gen Hyundai Creta Could Take on Audi's Cockpit
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s