Trump To Leave Washington On Morning Of Biden's Inauguration

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump will leave Washington next Wednesday morning, ahead of President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration, according to a person familiar with the planning who spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision had not been made public.

Trump had already announced that he would not be attending Bidens inauguration breaking tradition after spending months making baseless allegations of voter fraud in an attempt to delegitimize Bidens presidency.

Vice President Mike Pence will attend in his place.

Trump is expected to remain in Florida with a small group of aides.

