Trump to Meet South Korean President at White House on May 22

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's much-awaited summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, South Korean President Moon Jae-in would brief Trump on his recent summit meeting with Kim.

PTI

Updated:May 5, 2018, 6:20 PM IST
Trump to Meet South Korean President at White House on May 22
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)
Washington: Ahead of his much-awaited summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, US President Donald Trump will host his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in at the White House on May 22, according to an official announcement on Saturday.

During the meeting, Moon would brief Trump on his recent summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Moon met with Kim Jong-un last week at a Korean border village during last week's inter-Korea summit. The two leaders agreed to end hostile acts against each other along their tense border, establish a liaison office and resume reunions of separated families.

They also agreed to achieve a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula, but failed to produce specific time frames and disarmament steps.

Trump himself is scheduled to have a summit meeting with Kim Jong-un, the date and venue for which "have been decided and will be announced soon".

"This third summit between the two leaders affirms the enduring strength of the United States-Republic of Korea alliance and the deep friendship between our two countries," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.

"The two leaders also will discuss President Trump's upcoming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un," she said.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
