1-MIN READ

Trump to Sign Executive Order on Coronavirus Unemployment Benefits, Says White House Official

President Donald Trump on Saturday intends to sign an executive order intended to provide economic relief to Americans hurt by the coronavirus pandemic after the White House failed to reach a deal with Congress, a White House source said.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 8, 2020, 11:49 PM IST
BEDMINSTER, N.J. President Donald Trump on Saturday intends to sign an executive order intended to provide economic relief to Americans hurt by the coronavirus pandemic after the White House failed to reach a deal with Congress, a White House source said.

“Amid congressional inaction, POTUS will be taking action to help Americans in need,” the official told Reuters. Trump is due to give a news conference at 3:30 p.m. ET (1930 GMT).

Nearly two weeks of talks between White House officials and congressional Democrats ended on Friday with the two sides still about $2 trillion apart on next steps to address the heavy human and economic toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken on the United States.

  • First Published: August 8, 2020, 10:58 PM IST
