Trump Told Russian Officials in 2017 He Was Not Concerned About Election Meddling: Report
A summary of the Oval Office meeting with Russia's foreign minister and ambassador to the US was limited to a few officials in an attempt to keep the president's comments from being disclosed publicly.
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington: President Donald Trump told two Russian officials in a 2017 meeting that he was not concerned about Moscow's meddling in the US election, which prompted White House officials to limit access to the remarks, the Washington Post reported on Friday.
A summary of Trump's Oval Office meeting with Russia's foreign minister and its ambassador to the US was limited to a few officials in an attempt to keep the president's comments from being disclosed publicly, the Post said, citing former officials with knowledge of the matter.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.
A whistleblower complaint about a July phone call in which Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden is at the heart of the US House of Representatives impeachment inquiry launched this week.
A member of the US intelligence community who filed the complaint against Trump said notes from other conversations the president had with foreign leaders had been placed on a highly classified computer system in a departure from normal practice in a bid to protect information that was politically sensitive, rather than sensitive for national security reasons.
Trump's 2017 meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador Sergei Kislyak was already considered controversial after it was learned that Trump disclosed highly classified information about a planned Islamic State operation.
On election interference, Trump told Lavrov and Kislyak he was not concerned about Russian meddling because the United States did the same in other countries, the Post reported.
CNN, citing people familiar with the matter, said efforts to limit access to Trump's conversations with foreign leaders extended to phone calls with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway told reporters that procedures for handling records of Trump's conversations with world leaders had changed early in his tenure after calls with Mexico's president and Australia's prime minister were leaked.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fishy Mystery: Thief Steals Ornamental Fish Worth Almost 3 Lakh Rupees
- World Athletics Championships: Braima Suncar Dabo Helps Jonathan Busby as Sporting Gesture Wins Hearts
- Koena Mitra Wishes Durga Puja in Advance, Fans Speculate if She'll Join Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13
- 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani to Make Comeback on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in Navaratri
- This 'Blinding' Scene from 'Sacred Games' 2 is Lighting Up Twitter After Emmy Nomination