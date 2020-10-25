Trump Touts 'Incredible' Numbers as Covid-19 Infections Reach Record Heights

President Donald Trump is continuing to criticise Joe Biden for saying during their debate that the country is headed for a dark winter because of the pandemic something health experts have been warning for months. We're rounding the turn…our numbers are incredible, Trump told supporters in Lumberton, North Carolina, even as the country's daily coronavirus tally reached record heights with more than 83,000 infections reported on Friday.

The US death toll has grown to 223,995, according to the COVID-19 dashboard published by Johns Hopkins University. The total US caseload reported on the site Friday was 83,757, topping the 77,362 cases reported on July 16.