English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Trump Touts Japan Trade Talks, Eyes Sumo Wrestling Match
Trump also told reporters that talks with Japan on a trade deal to remove tariffs on key products were "moving along very nicely."
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (AP)
Loading...
Washington: US President Donald Trump announced Friday he may watch Japan's traditional sumo wrestling when he visits Tokyo at the end of May.
"We will also be going perhaps to a sumo wrestling match," he said in the White House where he hosted Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
"We are going to give the trophy to the winner of the championship," he said.
Trump will become the first foreign leader to greet the new emperor of Japan, Naruhito, when he travels to the close US ally on May 25 to 28.
Trump also told reporters that talks with Japan on a trade deal to remove tariffs on key products were "moving along very nicely."
"I think it can go very quickly," he said.
"We will also be going perhaps to a sumo wrestling match," he said in the White House where he hosted Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
"We are going to give the trophy to the winner of the championship," he said.
Trump will become the first foreign leader to greet the new emperor of Japan, Naruhito, when he travels to the close US ally on May 25 to 28.
Trump also told reporters that talks with Japan on a trade deal to remove tariffs on key products were "moving along very nicely."
"I think it can go very quickly," he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Friday 26 April , 2019 Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mizoram Boy Who Tried to Save Chicken Receives PETA Award For Gesture
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni Misses MI Clash Due to Fever
- Confirmed | Upcoming Toyota-Badged Baleno to be Called Glanza, Teaser Video Out
- Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi’s Luxury Cars Auctioned at Rs 3.29 Crore, Says Enforcement Directorate
- A Fan's Thank You Letter to Avengers Endgame Directors, Joe and Anthony Russo
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results