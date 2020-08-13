WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
Independence Day

Associate Partner

Associate Partner

News18 »
1-MIN READ

Trump: U.S. Post Office, election funds stalling coronavirus relief talks

Trump: U.S. Post Office, election funds stalling coronavirus relief talks

Democrat demands that a coronavirus relief bill include federal aid for the currently overtaxed post office and funding for the upcoming U.S. election have become major sticking points in negotiations for legislation members of both say needs to be passed soon, President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 13, 2020, 5:41 PM IST
Share this:

WASHINGTON Democrat demands that a coronavirus relief bill include federal aid for the currently overtaxed post office and funding for the upcoming U.S. election have become major sticking points in negotiations for legislation members of both say needs to be passed soon, President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

“The items are the post office and the $3.5 billion for mail-in voting,” he told Fox Business Network, saying Democrats want to give the post office $25 billion. “If we don’t make the deal, that means can’t have the money, that means they can’t have universal mail-in voting. It’s just can’t happen.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 13, 2020, 5:41 PM IST
Next Story
Loading