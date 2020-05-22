WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Trump Urges Governors to Let Places of Worship Reopen 'Right Now'

US President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

US President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump identified houses of worship as essential places that provide essential services.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: May 22, 2020, 11:47 PM IST
Share this:

President Donald Trump on Friday urged US state governors to allow places of worship to reopen immediately, as the country moves gradually towards a lifting of COVID-19 lockdown measures.

"Today I am identifying houses of worship -- churches, synagogues and mosques -- as essential places that provide essential services," Trump told a news conference at the White House.

"The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places of faith to open right now, for this weekend," he said.

"If they don't do it, I will override the governors. In America, we need more prayer, not less."


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading