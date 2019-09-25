Take the pledge to vote

At Bilateral Meet, Trump Urged PM Modi to 'Fulfill Promise to Better Lives of Kashmiri People': White House

Trump made the remarks as he met Prime Minister Modi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session here — their fourth meeting since Modi came to power for a second term in May this year.

Reuters

Updated:September 25, 2019, 10:14 AM IST
At Bilateral Meet, Trump Urged PM Modi to 'Fulfill Promise to Better Lives of Kashmiri People': White House
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)
New York: U.S. President Donald Trump urged India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to improve ties with Pakistan and "fulfil his promise to better the lives of the Kashmiri people," the White House said in a statement after the pair met on the sidelines of the annual U.N. gathering of world leaders.

Trump made the remarks as he met Prime Minister Modi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session here — their fourth meeting since Modi came to power for a second term in May this year.

"I really believe that Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Khan will get along when they get to know each other. I think a lot of good things will come from that meeting... it will be great if they can work out something on Kashmir," Trump said in response to a volley of questions.

His remarks came a day after he met Khan on Monday and once again offered to mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue if both sides agree.

India maintains the issue is a bilateral one and no third party has any role in it.

