English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Trump Vows to 'Get Involved' If Justice Department, FBI Don't Do Their Job
Speaking later at a rally in Evansville, Indiana, Trump suggested that the leadership of the Justice Department and FBI were biased against Republicans and that "people are angry."
File photo of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and President Donald Trump (Reuters)
Loading...
Washington: President Donald Trump said on Thursday Attorney General Jeff Sessions was safe in his job until November but warned, at a campaign-style rally in Indiana, that he would "get involved" if the FBI and Justice Department didn't "start doing their job."
Trump told Bloomberg News in an interview that Sessions, whom he has repeatedly attacked for recusing himself from oversight of the Russia probe, was safe in his job until the November congressional elections.
But he declined to say if he would keep Sessions on after that.
Speaking later at a rally in Evansville, Indiana, Trump suggested that the leadership of the Justice Department and FBI were biased against Republicans and that "people are angry."
"Our Justice Department and our FBI - at the top of each, because inside they have incredible people - but our Justice Department and our FBI have to start doing their job and doing it right and doing it now," Trump said.
"I wanted to stay out, but at some point if it doesn't straighten out properly ... I will get involved and I'll get in there if I have to."
Trump has held Sessions responsible, in part, for the Russia investigation. After Sessions recused himself, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Special Counsel Robert Mueller to lead the probe into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential campaign, which Trump has called a "witch hunt."
Asked in the Bloomberg News interview whether he would comply if Mueller issued a subpoena for him to appear for questioning, Trump said, "I'll see what happens."
"I view it differently," Bloomberg quoted Trump as saying. "I view it as an illegal investigation" because "great scholars" have said that "there should never have been a special counsel."
The president resumed his attacks on Session via Twitter last week, saying the attorney general had never fully exerted control over the Justice Department.
Sessions, in a rare rebuttal, responded that he took control of the department the day he became attorney general and would not allow it to be "improperly influenced by political considerations."
Trump said in a Twitter post on Saturday that Sessions "doesn't understand what is happening underneath his command position." He charged that Mueller's probe was "highly conflicted" and that "real corruption goes untouched."
Some Republican lawmakers have predicted Trump would replace Sessions, a former U.S. senator, after the Nov. 6 elections.
Trump told Bloomberg News in an interview that Sessions, whom he has repeatedly attacked for recusing himself from oversight of the Russia probe, was safe in his job until the November congressional elections.
But he declined to say if he would keep Sessions on after that.
Speaking later at a rally in Evansville, Indiana, Trump suggested that the leadership of the Justice Department and FBI were biased against Republicans and that "people are angry."
"Our Justice Department and our FBI - at the top of each, because inside they have incredible people - but our Justice Department and our FBI have to start doing their job and doing it right and doing it now," Trump said.
"I wanted to stay out, but at some point if it doesn't straighten out properly ... I will get involved and I'll get in there if I have to."
Trump has held Sessions responsible, in part, for the Russia investigation. After Sessions recused himself, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Special Counsel Robert Mueller to lead the probe into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential campaign, which Trump has called a "witch hunt."
Asked in the Bloomberg News interview whether he would comply if Mueller issued a subpoena for him to appear for questioning, Trump said, "I'll see what happens."
"I view it differently," Bloomberg quoted Trump as saying. "I view it as an illegal investigation" because "great scholars" have said that "there should never have been a special counsel."
The president resumed his attacks on Session via Twitter last week, saying the attorney general had never fully exerted control over the Justice Department.
Sessions, in a rare rebuttal, responded that he took control of the department the day he became attorney general and would not allow it to be "improperly influenced by political considerations."
Trump said in a Twitter post on Saturday that Sessions "doesn't understand what is happening underneath his command position." He charged that Mueller's probe was "highly conflicted" and that "real corruption goes untouched."
Some Republican lawmakers have predicted Trump would replace Sessions, a former U.S. senator, after the Nov. 6 elections.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
-
Monday 27 August , 2018
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
Monday 27 August , 2018 RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Cars Older Than 15 Years to be Scrapped in Delhi as Per Government's New Guidelines
- Hacker Who Released Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton, Others' Nude Photos Sentenced to Prison
- WATCH: Swapna Barman’s Mother Has an Emotional Outburst at Her Daughter's Gold Win
- In Numbers: Ishant Sharma Becomes Third Indian Pacer to 250 Test Wickets
- After Kerala, Nagaland is Desperately Seeking Your Help Amid Heavy Rains and Floods
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...