Trump Warns Iran and its Proxies Against Attacking US Troops in Iraq

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned Iran and its proxies against attacking US troops or assets in Iraq, citing a possible "sneak attack" but giving no other details.
Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on U.S. troops and/or assets in Iraq. If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2020
"Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on US troops and/or assets in Iraq. If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed!" Trump said in a post on Twitter.