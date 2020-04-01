WORLD

Trump Warns Iran and its Proxies Against Attacking US Troops in Iraq

US President Donald Trump (Image: AP)

US President Donald Trump cited a possible 'sneak attack' but gave no other details.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 1, 2020, 11:29 PM IST
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned Iran and its proxies against attacking US troops or assets in Iraq, citing a possible "sneak attack" but giving no other details.

"Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on US troops and/or assets in Iraq. If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed!" Trump said in a post on Twitter.

