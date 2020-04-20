WORLD

1-MIN READ

Trump Waves a Swab in Front of Reporters, Tells Them He'll Increase its Production for Covid-19 Testing

US President Donald Trump at a press briefing in White House in Washington. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump at a press briefing in White House in Washington. (Reuters)

Many governors have for weeks urged the White House to further evoke federal powers to increase private industry’s production of medical supplies as health officials work to slow the spread of the virus.

US President Donald Trump says he will use the Defense Production Act to increase manufacturing of swabs used to test for the coronavirus.

Many governors have for weeks urged the White House to further evoke federal powers to increase private industry’s production of medical supplies as health officials work to slow the spread of the virus. Trump has generally been reluctant to do so.

But the president said during a briefing Sunday evening that he would use the measure to increase production of swabs and that he would soon announce that production reaching 10 million per month.

To emphasize the point, Trump waved a swab in front of reporters. Trump also said Vice President Mike Pence would hold a call with governors on Monday to discuss testing and send a list of lab facilities in their states.

