Trump Will Do All He Can to Determine Who Legally Lives in the United States, Says White House
US President Donald Trump, however, retreated on Thursday from adding a contentious question on citizenship to the 2020 census.
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)
Washington: US President Donald Trump will do everything within his legal authority to determine and make public who is in the United States legally and who is not, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said on Thursday.
Gidley declined to comment on a report by ABC News that the president was going to back down from his effort to put a question on the 2020 census about respondents' citizenship status, an idea that has been challenged in court by some states and civil rights groups as discriminatory.
"It should come as no surprise ... that the president wants to know who's in this country legally and lawfully and who isn't. And he's going to do everything within his legal authority to make sure that that information is known because the American people have a right to know," Gidley told reporters.
