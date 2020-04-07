Trump Wishes Johnson Well, Says Americans Praying for His Recovery; Other World Leaders Join in

US President Donald Trump has sent his best wishes to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, saying Americans were praying for his recovery after he was taken into intensive care with worsening COVID-19 symptoms.

"We are very saddened to hear that he (Johnson) was taken into intensive care this afternoon a little while ago, and Americans are all praying for his recovery, Trump told reporters during his daily press conference at the White House on Monday.

Johnson, 55, was tested positive for coronavirus more than 10 days ago and was admitted to the hospital a day earlier, which Downing Street said was done as part of a precautionary measure.

On Monday he was admitted to the intensive care unit, a development that sent shock waves throughout the world.



"He has been a really good friend; he has been really something very special strong, resolute, doesn't quit, doesn't give up, Trump said.

He said the administration has contacted all of the doctors of the Prime Minister Johnson.

"We will see what is going to take place, but they are ready to go, but when you get brought into intensive care that gets very, very serious with this particular disease," he said.

Noting that the US has made tremendous progress on therapeutics, Trump said he has asked two of the leading US companies, who have come with the solutions, to contact London immediately.

"They have offices in London, major companies but more than major, more than size they are genius and I had a talk with four of them today, and they speak a language that most people don't even understand, but I understand something that they have really advanced therapeutics and therapeutically and they have arrived in London already, he said.

"Their London office has whatever they need, and we will see if we can be of help, Trump added.

Other world leaders too sent in their wishes.

The European Union's top officials all sent public messages wishing Johnson a "full recovery".

"My thoughts are with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his family this evening," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen tweeted.

European Council President Charles Michel expressed a similar sentiment, tweeting: "Get well soon, Boris."

French President Emmanuel Macron gave his "full support to Boris Johnson, his family and the British people at this difficult time".

"I hope he will rapidly overcome this ordeal," tweeted.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was "thinking of my friend Boris Johnson tonight, and sending my and WHO's heartfelt good wishes as he battles the coronavirus."

"I know the NHS and its dedicated health workers will be looking after you," he tweeted.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose wife tested positive last month, wished Johnson a full and speedy recovery. "My thoughts are with you and your family right now. Hope to see you back at Number 10 soon," he tweeted.