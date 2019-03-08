English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Trump’s 2020 Budget to Include $100 Million for Daughter Ivanka's Project
Since Ivanka Trump joined her father's administration in early 2017, she has focused on women's economic issues.
(Photo: Reuters)
Washington: US President Donald Trump's 2020 budget proposal will include USD 100 million (Rs700 crore approx) for a global women's fund spearheaded by his daughter Ivanka Trump.
A White House official said that the budget, expected to be released Monday, will include the funding for the Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative.
The administration last month launched the government-wide project, led by the Republican president's daughter and senior adviser.
The official was not authorized to speak publicly about budget details in advance and requested anonymity.
The new initiative aims to help 50 million women in the developing world get ahead economically over the next six years. It involves the State Department, the National Security Council and other agencies. And it aims to coordinate current programs and develop new ones to help women in areas such as job training, financial support and legal or regulatory reforms.
The funding will come through the US Agency for International Development, which initially set up a USD 50 million fund for the effort using already budgeted money.
Trump has previously sought to cut USAID's budget. His full 2020 plans were not available Friday.
The White House also is expected to announce that the president will nominate Kelley Eckels Currie to serve as an ambassador-at-large for global women's issues. That position, established under President Barack Obama's administration, had been vacant since Trump took office.
Currie currently serves as the representative to the United Nations Economic and Social Council.
