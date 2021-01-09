Trump's Actions Post-election Will Be 'Judged Harshly by History', Says GOP Leader Nikki Haley

Denouncing Donald Trump's comments stoking supporters to mount an attack on the US Capitol, popular Indian-American Republican politician Nikki Haley has said the president has not always chosen the right words and his actions post-election will be "judged harshly by history".

"We can and should talk about our major differences. But we must stop turning the American people against each other -- and this Republican Party must lead the way, Haley said during a closed-door meeting of the Republican National Committee (RNC) in Florida on Thursday. Many US media outlets have published excerpts of her speech on Friday. Her remarks were first reported by Politico.

"President Trump has not always chosen the right words. He was wrong with his words in Charlottesville, and I told him so at the time. He was badly wrong with his words yesterday," said Haley, who is considered to be a potential presidential aspirant in 2024.

"And it wasn't just his words. His actions since Election Day will be judged harshly by history, she said. The 48-year-old former US Ambassador to the UN acknowledged that Republicans faced a tough reality and said they had some decisions to make about the political predicament they find themselves in. We can whine about it. We can complain about it. We can blame each other for it. Or we can do something about it. If you ask me, there's no whining in politics, Haley was quoted as saying by multiple media outlets. "This Republican Party is a home for anyone, because we stand for the principles that matter to everyone. This is not the time to abandon those principles. It is the time to proclaim them, proudly, from the suburbs to the cities to the farms all across the country, she said.