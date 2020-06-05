Trump's Campaign Team Pulls YouTube Ad, Featuring SpaceX Launch, for Violating NASA Rules

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign has pulled a video featuring the SpaceX launch and astronauts which appeared to violate NASA's media regulations, reports said.

The "Make Space Great Again" YouTube ad posted on YouTube showed footage from the Apollo program, as well as video of the landmark SpaceX Demo-2 mission and NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, the SpaceNews.com website said.

YouTube shows the video was removed by the uploader.

NASA generally allows use of its images and video but prohibits the use of its insignia and photographs of its astronauts in advertisements.

"As a government agency, NASA will not promote or endorse or appear to promote or endorse a commercial product, service or activity. Therefore, there are strict limits placed on the use of any of the NASA identities and emblem imagery in advertisements," the space agency's advertising regulations say.

"Astronauts or employees who are currently employed by NASA cannot have their names, likenesses or other personality traits displayed in any advertisements or marketing material."

Hurley's wife Karen Nyberg, a retired astronaut, and their young son were also reportedly shown in the clip.

"I find it disturbing that a video image of me and my son is being used in political propaganda without my knowledge or consent. That is wrong," Nyberg tweeted.

A Change.org petition to "Stop Donald Trump politicizing SpaceX and NASA accomplishments" has attracted more than 6,000 signatures so far.

The New York Times described the video as "the latest effort by the president to parlay his stewardship of American space policy into an upbeat campaign issue."

The SpaceX mission, which blasted off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center on May 30, was the first crewed US spacecraft in nearly a decade.

Trump, who witnessed the liftoff, has relaunched the race to re-conquer the Moon and to journey onwards to the Red Planet.

But the deadlines -- 2024 and 2033 respectively -- appear unrealistic and have caused turbulence within the space agency.