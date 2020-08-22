Trump's Convention to Ignite Base with Fireworks and Culture War

Launching political grenades -- and real fireworks -- President Donald Trump's Republican party will use next week's convention to ignite its base ahead of the most divisive US election in decades.

As the Democrats demonstrated in their on-screen-only convention to nominate Joe Biden this week, the 2020 presidential election is already deep in untested territory.

The Republican version, which starts Monday and climaxes Thursday with Trump accepting his nomination for a second term, will turn things further on their head.

Rather than go online or seek an alternate venue, Trump will give his speech from the White House itself -- an act of bravado that stretches ethics rules and, while legal, tramples over presidential etiquette.

He has justified his choice as the most practical, cost effective measure after COVID-19 forced cancelation of Republican plans for a traditional convention with big crowds in North Carolina.

As Trump says, he already lives in the White House.

But by making the presidential residence his political stage and applying to turn the adjacent National Mall into a fireworks launchpad, Trump is also deliberately showing off his power, in contrast to Biden's low-key, online approach.

"He's going to be speaking on a world stage," as advisor Kellyanne Conway told reporters.

- Guns and God -

The formal nominating part of the convention will take place Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina, with a small group of Republican delegates -- and possibly Trump -- attending in person.

First Lady Melania Trump, who came to the United States as an immigrant from Slovenia and rarely opens up about her personal life, is expected to make remarks from the White House's iconic Rose Garden on Tuesday.