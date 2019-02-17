English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ex-Fox News Host, Trump’s Nominee to Replace Nikki Haley at UN, Withdraws in Surprise Move
Donald Trump had announced on December 7 he would nominate Heather Nauert for the UN position to replace Nikki Haley, who resigned at the end of 2018.
File photo of Heather Nauert with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Reuters)
Loading...
Washington: US President Donald Trump's choice to be US ambassador to the United Nations, Heather Nauert, has withdrawn from consideration for the job for family reasons, according to a statement issued by the State Department on Saturday.
Nauert was State Department spokeswoman when Trump chose her for the UN position after working as a host for the conservative Fox News Channel. She had been criticized by Democrats for her lack of diplomatic experience.
"The past two months have been grueling for my family and therefore it is in the best interest of my family that I withdraw my name from consideration," Nauert said in the statement.
The statement did not specify the hardship on her family but the Washington Post said Nauert's husband and children had remained in New York while she was working in Washington.
The New York Times, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, said Nauert withdrew from consideration because she had a nanny who was in the United States legally but did not have the proper work visa.
The White House had no information on who might be the next in line for the U.N. job.
Trump had announced on Dec. 7 he would nominate Nauert for the UN position to replace Nikki Haley, who resigned at the end of 2018. Haley was a former South Carolina governor who also had little experience in world affairs before taking the ambassador position.
The White House had not yet formally submitted Nauert's nomination to the Senate.
Nauert joined the State Department as spokeswoman in April 2017, three months into the Trump administration. She was named acting undersecretary for public diplomacy and public affairs in early 2018.
The role of U.S. ambassador to the United Nations is a highly visible international position. While Nauert had little diplomatic experience, other nations with veto power on the U.N. Security Council are represented by ambassadors with decades of foreign policy work.
"She's clearly not qualified for this job but these days it seems that the most important qualification is that you show up on Donald Trump's TV screen," Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said of Nauert on CNN in December.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Nauert was State Department spokeswoman when Trump chose her for the UN position after working as a host for the conservative Fox News Channel. She had been criticized by Democrats for her lack of diplomatic experience.
"The past two months have been grueling for my family and therefore it is in the best interest of my family that I withdraw my name from consideration," Nauert said in the statement.
The statement did not specify the hardship on her family but the Washington Post said Nauert's husband and children had remained in New York while she was working in Washington.
The New York Times, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, said Nauert withdrew from consideration because she had a nanny who was in the United States legally but did not have the proper work visa.
The White House had no information on who might be the next in line for the U.N. job.
Trump had announced on Dec. 7 he would nominate Nauert for the UN position to replace Nikki Haley, who resigned at the end of 2018. Haley was a former South Carolina governor who also had little experience in world affairs before taking the ambassador position.
The White House had not yet formally submitted Nauert's nomination to the Senate.
Nauert joined the State Department as spokeswoman in April 2017, three months into the Trump administration. She was named acting undersecretary for public diplomacy and public affairs in early 2018.
The role of U.S. ambassador to the United Nations is a highly visible international position. While Nauert had little diplomatic experience, other nations with veto power on the U.N. Security Council are represented by ambassadors with decades of foreign policy work.
"She's clearly not qualified for this job but these days it seems that the most important qualification is that you show up on Donald Trump's TV screen," Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said of Nauert on CNN in December.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
Saturday 16 February , 2019 News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Friday 15 February , 2019 Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif Turns Up for Gully Boy Screening Despite Injury. See Pics
- Real-Life Rare Black Panther Found Near 'Wakanda' May Not Be The First Sighting In 100 Years
- Tamil Nadu Woman Becomes First Indian To Get 'No Caste, No Religion' Certificate After 9-Year-Long Battle
- Will Smith Is Blown Away By Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy, Posts a Video in Praise of the Actor
- Zarina Wahab to Play Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mother in His Biopic, Barkha Bisht to Play His Wife
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results