Trump's Personal Lawyer Wants Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Gagged
An attorney for Michael Cohen the president's lawyer filed court papers Thursday alleging that Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, is tainting the case because he's appeared on television more than 100 times since March.
File photo of US President Donald Trump.
Washington: Donald Trump's personal attorney wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from speaking to reporters and releasing information about the case to the public.
An attorney for Michael Cohen the president's lawyer filed court papers Thursday alleging that Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, is tainting the case because he's appeared on television more than 100 times since March.
Cohen's lawyer argues Avenatti is "mainly driven by his seemingly unquenchable thirst for publicity." Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had sex with Trump in 2006 when he was married. Trump has denied it.
Daniels, who is suing Trump and Cohen, is seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.
Avenatti says the request is a "complete joke."
