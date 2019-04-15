English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Trump's Re-election Campaign Raised More Than 30 Million Dollars in First Quarter of 2019
Senators Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris have led the field of Democratic contenders in fundraising in 2019, raising $18.2 million and $12 million respectively.
File image of US President Donald Trump.
Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election campaign raised more than $30 million in the first quarter of 2019, his campaign said on Sunday, far outpacing the total raised by individual Democratic candidates during that period.
Trump's first-quarter haul, leaving his 2020 re-election effort with $40.8 million in cash, showed Republican donors were willing to invest in him as he girds for what is likely to be a difficult bid for a second term.
Senators Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris have led the field of Democratic contenders in fundraising so far in 2019, raising $18.2 million and $12 million respectively in the first quarter. Sanders' campaign said it received an average donation of $20 during the first quarter.
The Trump campaign said its average donation during the same period was $34.26, and that nearly 99 percent of its donations were $200 or less.
The Republican National Committee brought in $45.8 million in the first quarter. Trump’s re-election campaign is raising money along aside the RNC in what is called a Trump Victory effort.
